Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

1240 70TH STREET N

1240 70th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1240 70th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Crossroads Area

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor unit in small building on quiet street in western St Petersburg. Spacious layout with dining nook & good additional storage. Laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with dishwasher and new bathroom fixtures. Bedroom can accommodate a king suite and has 2 closets. Laundry on site. Pinellas trail access beside building and Azalea Park & rec center nearby and St Pete College, too. Near Tyrone retail corridor. Tenant pays all utilities. One cat permitted with $150 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.

