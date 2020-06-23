1240 70TH STREET N

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor unit in small building on quiet street in western St Petersburg. Spacious layout with dining nook & good additional storage. Laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with dishwasher and new bathroom fixtures. Bedroom can accommodate a king suite and has 2 closets. Laundry on site. Pinellas trail access beside building and Azalea Park & rec center nearby and St Pete College, too. Near Tyrone retail corridor. Tenant pays all utilities. One cat permitted with $150 fee.