All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1213 51st Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1213 51st Ave N
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1213 51st Ave N

1213 51st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1213 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg - Call today to schedule a showing to see this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg Euclid Heights Neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout the rooms and great natural light, creating a home with a lot of charm and character. This home has a private driveway with a carport, a screened in patio, and a large fenced in backyard. Close to the interstate, Downtown St. Pete, shopping and the beaches. Pets accepted upon owner approval.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3910669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 51st Ave N have any available units?
1213 51st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 51st Ave N have?
Some of 1213 51st Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 51st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1213 51st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 51st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 51st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1213 51st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1213 51st Ave N offers parking.
Does 1213 51st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 51st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 51st Ave N have a pool?
No, 1213 51st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1213 51st Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 1213 51st Ave N has accessible units.
Does 1213 51st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 51st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus