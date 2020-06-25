1213 51st Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg - Call today to schedule a showing to see this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg Euclid Heights Neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout the rooms and great natural light, creating a home with a lot of charm and character. This home has a private driveway with a carport, a screened in patio, and a large fenced in backyard. Close to the interstate, Downtown St. Pete, shopping and the beaches. Pets accepted upon owner approval.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



