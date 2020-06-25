1213 51st Ave N

Amenities
Nice 2/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg - Call today to schedule a showing to see this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg Euclid Heights Neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout the rooms and great natural light, creating a home with a lot of charm and character. This home has a private driveway with a carport, a screened in patio, and a large fenced in backyard. Close to the interstate, Downtown St. Pete, shopping and the beaches. Pets accepted upon owner approval.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3910669)