Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

High end rental with Beautiful Bay Views. This waterfront home has a new dock and large landscaped yard with fence. The home has just been completely updated throughout with hardwood floors and new high end kitchen. Split floor plan, wood burning garage, large double garage and screened lanai overlooking the bay. Shows like new.