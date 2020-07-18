Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage tennis court

118 Pompano Drive SE #A Available 01/01/21 Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo located on a serene lake in the community of Waterside at Coquina Key - For any questions, please contact Sarah Morrow 727-330-0689. Available January 1, 2021 for winter rental. Inquire for seasonal rate. Also available long term starting January 1, 2021. Furnished $1300/month. Unfurnished $1200/month. This beautifully updated and fully furnished and equipped unit offers relaxing views of the lake making you feel like you are on vacation every day. Available immediately. Enjoy boat docks, fishing, and open water providing access to the Bay within the complex. Beautiful unit features updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. A large covered ground floor patio with cozy fire pit feature, gas grill, and comfortable deck furniture. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom, a large closet, and en-suite bathroom. Waterside at Coquina Key includes rented dock slips, storage garages, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates, then this is the perfect place for you. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, security, and association amenities included in monthly rent. Available for showings by appointment. $60 Application fee per adult. $100 HOA application fee. $75 Tenant processing Fee. Pet deposit applies for tenants with pets.



(RLNE5362957)