118 Pompano Drive SE #A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

118 Pompano Drive SE #A

118 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 330-0689
Location

118 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
118 Pompano Drive SE #A Available 01/01/21 Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo located on a serene lake in the community of Waterside at Coquina Key - For any questions, please contact Sarah Morrow 727-330-0689. Available January 1, 2021 for winter rental. Inquire for seasonal rate. Also available long term starting January 1, 2021. Furnished $1300/month. Unfurnished $1200/month. This beautifully updated and fully furnished and equipped unit offers relaxing views of the lake making you feel like you are on vacation every day. Available immediately. Enjoy boat docks, fishing, and open water providing access to the Bay within the complex. Beautiful unit features updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. A large covered ground floor patio with cozy fire pit feature, gas grill, and comfortable deck furniture. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom, a large closet, and en-suite bathroom. Waterside at Coquina Key includes rented dock slips, storage garages, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates, then this is the perfect place for you. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, security, and association amenities included in monthly rent. Available for showings by appointment. $60 Application fee per adult. $100 HOA application fee. $75 Tenant processing Fee. Pet deposit applies for tenants with pets.

(RLNE5362957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A have any available units?
118 Pompano Drive SE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A have?
Some of 118 Pompano Drive SE #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Pompano Drive SE #A currently offering any rent specials?
118 Pompano Drive SE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Pompano Drive SE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Pompano Drive SE #A is pet friendly.
Does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A offer parking?
Yes, 118 Pompano Drive SE #A offers parking.
Does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Pompano Drive SE #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A have a pool?
Yes, 118 Pompano Drive SE #A has a pool.
Does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A have accessible units?
No, 118 Pompano Drive SE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Pompano Drive SE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Pompano Drive SE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
