All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1175 25TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1175 25TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

1175 25TH AVENUE N

1175 25th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1175 25th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely one bedroom, one bath upstairs apartment with cute screened-in porch available for rent in Greater Woodlawn area of St. Petersburg. Great neighborhood that is walking and biking friendly. Light and airy with lots of natural light and original wood floors. The unit has a new updated kitchen, granite countertops and new appliances including dishwasher. Ample street parking and close to shopping including Fresh Market, Trader Joes, and Publix. Approximately, two miles from Tampa Bay Rays/ Tropicana Field and Central Avenue dining and shopping district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 25TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1175 25TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 25TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1175 25TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 25TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1175 25TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 25TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1175 25TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1175 25TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1175 25TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1175 25TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 25TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 25TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1175 25TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1175 25TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1175 25TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 25TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 25TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus