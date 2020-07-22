All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
1175 1/2 25th Ave N
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

1175 1/2 25th Ave N

1175 1/2 25th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1175 1/2 25th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Remodeled - St Pete Apartment Above Garage - Lovely one bedroom, one bath upstairs apartment with cute screened-in porch available for rent in Greater Woodlawn area of St. Petersburg. Great neighborhood that is walking and biking friendly. Light and airy with lots of natural light and original wood floors. The unit has a new updated kitchen, granite countertops and new appliances including dishwasher. Ample street parking and close to shopping including Fresh Market, Trader Joes, and Publix. Approximately, two miles from Tampa Bay Rays/ Tropicana Field and Central Avenue dining and shopping district.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2430160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N have any available units?
1175 1/2 25th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N have?
Some of 1175 1/2 25th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 1/2 25th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1175 1/2 25th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 1/2 25th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 1/2 25th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1175 1/2 25th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 1/2 25th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1175 1/2 25th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1175 1/2 25th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 1/2 25th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 1/2 25th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
