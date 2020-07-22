1175 1/2 25th Ave N

Amenities

Remodeled - St Pete Apartment Above Garage - Lovely one bedroom, one bath upstairs apartment with cute screened-in porch available for rent in Greater Woodlawn area of St. Petersburg. Great neighborhood that is walking and biking friendly. Light and airy with lots of natural light and original wood floors. The unit has a new updated kitchen, granite countertops and new appliances including dishwasher. Ample street parking and close to shopping including Fresh Market, Trader Joes, and Publix. Approximately, two miles from Tampa Bay Rays/ Tropicana Field and Central Avenue dining and shopping district.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2430160)