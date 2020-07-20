116 16TH AVENUE SE

Amenities
Come check out this fantastic rental in the Old Southeast Artist Enclave Overlay District! Charming home with formal dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus two bonus rooms and indoor laundry. Need live/work? Run your business or studio out of the front office & den area, home also has a long driveway for guests and additional parking. Fenced in Backyard with a large entertaining deck and an oversized 1 car garage with door opener. One pet ok with additional non-refundable deposit. Wonderful view of downtown St Pete from your front porch! One block from Lassing Park and a few mins from USF St Pete, Bayfront Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital!