116 16TH AVENUE SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this fantastic rental in the Old Southeast Artist Enclave Overlay District! Charming home with formal dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus two bonus rooms and indoor laundry. Need live/work? Run your business or studio out of the front office & den area, home also has a long driveway for guests and additional parking. Fenced in Backyard with a large entertaining deck and an oversized 1 car garage with door opener. One pet ok with additional non-refundable deposit. Wonderful view of downtown St Pete from your front porch! One block from Lassing Park and a few mins from USF St Pete, Bayfront Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital!