Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

115 13TH AVENUE NE

115 13th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

115 13th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FABULOUS LOCATION. Located in the Heart of the Popular Historic Old Northeast Neighborhood with its Quaint Brick-Lines Streets and Turn of the Century Charm! A Short Walk to Downtown St. Pete, Beach Drive, North Shore Park and the Waterfront of Vinoy Park. This Lovely Craftsman Style Bungalow Home has Two Bedrooms and One Bath in the Main House with Hardwood Floors Throughout. Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen and Bath. The Back Bedroom has a Bonus Area which Could be Used as a Home Office, Nursery or a Big Closet. The Glass Enclosed Front Porch Creates Additional Living Space. The Spacious Living -Dining Area has a Decorative Fireplace, Custom Light Fixture and Ceiling Fan. The Kitchen has White Cabinets with White Appliances and a Eat-In Counter Area (Bar Stool Height) that Overlooks the Back Deck and Yard. The Detached Garage has been Converted into a Living Space which Could be Used as a Mother-in-Law Suite, Artist Studio or Playroom. This Space has a Large Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (AS IS) and a Generous Size Storage Closet. The Fenced-In Back Yard has a Large Wood Deck that is Perfect Family & Friend Gatherings and Entertaining. This Property Won’t Last Long. Pet OK with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 13TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
115 13TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 13TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 115 13TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 13TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
115 13TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 13TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 13TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 115 13TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 115 13TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 115 13TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 13TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 13TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 115 13TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 115 13TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 115 13TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 13TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 13TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
