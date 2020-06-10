115 13TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FABULOUS LOCATION. Located in the Heart of the Popular Historic Old Northeast Neighborhood with its Quaint Brick-Lines Streets and Turn of the Century Charm! A Short Walk to Downtown St. Pete, Beach Drive, North Shore Park and the Waterfront of Vinoy Park. This Lovely Craftsman Style Bungalow Home has Two Bedrooms and One Bath in the Main House with Hardwood Floors Throughout. Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen and Bath. The Back Bedroom has a Bonus Area which Could be Used as a Home Office, Nursery or a Big Closet. The Glass Enclosed Front Porch Creates Additional Living Space. The Spacious Living -Dining Area has a Decorative Fireplace, Custom Light Fixture and Ceiling Fan. The Kitchen has White Cabinets with White Appliances and a Eat-In Counter Area (Bar Stool Height) that Overlooks the Back Deck and Yard. The Detached Garage has been Converted into a Living Space which Could be Used as a Mother-in-Law Suite, Artist Studio or Playroom. This Space has a Large Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (AS IS) and a Generous Size Storage Closet. The Fenced-In Back Yard has a Large Wood Deck that is Perfect Family & Friend Gatherings and Entertaining. This Property Won’t Last Long. Pet OK with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.