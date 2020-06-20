All apartments in St. Petersburg
114 16th St N 0
114 16th St N 0

114 16th Street North · (727) 420-7912
Location

114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812

Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor.
Rooftop sky lounge and pool. State of the art fitness center, pet spa, secure garage, concrete building, modern kitchens and bath, washer/dryer, large balcony, spacious bath.
For more information on this and many others call/text Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. *NO Section 8**No Short term. Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only**Virtual tours at this time only

*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
*You may email me directly regarding the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250812
Property Id 250812

(RLNE5868359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

