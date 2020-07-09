1121 32ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Aug 1st, this updated home for rent inNorth Woodlawn features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a garage. This location can't be beat - so close to downtown and all the shopping, dining and entertainment St. Petersburg has to offer! The split plan is great for a family and the layout offers lots of space for everyone. The floors are hardwood and tile except the master bedroom has carpeting. Aside from a living room and eat-in kitchen, there is also a bonus space which easily serves as a home office. The kitchen is fully equipped, and the laundry area is in the garage and the rental comes complete with washer and dryer. The fenced backyard has shade froma beautriful oak tree and the deck out back brings has a nice pergola making is nice for entertaining. Parking is available on the street, or in tghe driveway. . Close to beaches, International airports and shopping. Pets allowed with approval - breed restrictions.