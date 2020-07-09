All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

1121 32ND AVENUE N

1121 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1121 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Aug 1st, this updated home for rent inNorth Woodlawn features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a garage. This location can't be beat - so close to downtown and all the shopping, dining and entertainment St. Petersburg has to offer! The split plan is great for a family and the layout offers lots of space for everyone. The floors are hardwood and tile except the master bedroom has carpeting. Aside from a living room and eat-in kitchen, there is also a bonus space which easily serves as a home office. The kitchen is fully equipped, and the laundry area is in the garage and the rental comes complete with washer and dryer. The fenced backyard has shade froma beautriful oak tree and the deck out back brings has a nice pergola making is nice for entertaining. Parking is available on the street, or in tghe driveway. . Close to beaches, International airports and shopping. Pets allowed with approval - breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
1121 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 32ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 1121 32ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1121 32ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 32ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1121 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1121 32ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1121 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 32ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1121 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1121 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1121 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 32ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

