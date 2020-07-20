All apartments in St. Petersburg
111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D

Location

111 Seahorse Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo available for rent in the gated waterfront community of Waterside at Coquina Key - Please call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this home. Waterside at Coquina Key is situated on Big Bayou with direct boating access to Tampa Bay and less than three miles from Downtown. This condo is just steps from the clubhouse and offers a spacious floor plan with plenty of room for furniture and a large balcony overlooking the tranquil lake. The living, kitchen, and dining areas offer updated tile flooring, plenty of natural light, and an updated kitchen. The large master is carpeted with a standard closet and a walk-in closet with a stackable washer and dryer. An updated bathroom provides a combination shower and bath tub and separate vanity area. Throughout the community you will find a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse, docks, on-site security, and monthly social events. Kayak racks and dock slips are also available for the water enthusiasts. Direct boating access to Tampa Bay and an easy commute to Downtown and the beach areas. HOA approval process required for applicants. First, last, and security deposit required with executed lease agreement. Showings available by appointment. Water, sewage, trash, basic cable, and HOA amenities included. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D have any available units?
111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D have?
Some of 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D currently offering any rent specials?
111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D is pet friendly.
Does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D offer parking?
No, 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D does not offer parking.
Does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D have a pool?
Yes, 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D has a pool.
Does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D have accessible units?
No, 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D does not have accessible units.
Does 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D does not have units with dishwashers.
