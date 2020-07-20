111 SEA HORSE DR SE #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo available for rent in the gated waterfront community of Waterside at Coquina Key - Please call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this home. Waterside at Coquina Key is situated on Big Bayou with direct boating access to Tampa Bay and less than three miles from Downtown. This condo is just steps from the clubhouse and offers a spacious floor plan with plenty of room for furniture and a large balcony overlooking the tranquil lake. The living, kitchen, and dining areas offer updated tile flooring, plenty of natural light, and an updated kitchen. The large master is carpeted with a standard closet and a walk-in closet with a stackable washer and dryer. An updated bathroom provides a combination shower and bath tub and separate vanity area. Throughout the community you will find a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse, docks, on-site security, and monthly social events. Kayak racks and dock slips are also available for the water enthusiasts. Direct boating access to Tampa Bay and an easy commute to Downtown and the beach areas. HOA approval process required for applicants. First, last, and security deposit required with executed lease agreement. Showings available by appointment. Water, sewage, trash, basic cable, and HOA amenities included. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE4684441)