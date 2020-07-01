10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514

Amenities

Unit 514 Available 05/01/20



Come see what mangrove cay has to offer. This geographical anomaly is 15 minutes to EVERYWHERE 15 minutes to downtown Tampa and St. Pete 15 minutes to beautiful beaches, airports and the Bay Areas best shopping. Multiple grocery stores are within a short drive this BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 2 bath is exquisite and spares no expense from when you first enter and see the polished Brazilian cherry wood floors and Thermal tint on windows make it quiet and cool and more energy efficient the Recent remodel which includes 60 k in updates new kitchen with brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances, no stone was left upturned there is also a pool and hot tub and clubhouse that you can use for get-togethers with friends and family. The building has 24/7 hour security cameras and fob controlled entrances and 2 designated parking renters let us be the first ones to welcome you home to Mangrove cay .ask about are move-in special

