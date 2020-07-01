All apartments in St. Petersburg
10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514

10851 Mangrove Cay Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10851 Mangrove Cay Lane Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 514 Available 05/01/20 A dream location 15 minutes to everything - Property Id: 254394

Come see what mangrove cay has to offer. This geographical anomaly is 15 minutes to EVERYWHERE 15 minutes to downtown Tampa and St. Pete 15 minutes to beautiful beaches, airports and the Bay Areas best shopping. Multiple grocery stores are within a short drive this BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 2 bath is exquisite and spares no expense from when you first enter and see the polished Brazilian cherry wood floors and Thermal tint on windows make it quiet and cool and more energy efficient the Recent remodel which includes 60 k in updates new kitchen with brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances, no stone was left upturned there is also a pool and hot tub and clubhouse that you can use for get-togethers with friends and family. The building has 24/7 hour security cameras and fob controlled entrances and 2 designated parking renters let us be the first ones to welcome you home to Mangrove cay .ask about are move-in special
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 have any available units?
10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 have?
Some of 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 currently offering any rent specials?
10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 is pet friendly.
Does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 offer parking?
Yes, 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 offers parking.
Does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 have a pool?
Yes, 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 has a pool.
Does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 have accessible units?
No, 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 Mangrove Cay Ln NE 514 has units with dishwashers.

