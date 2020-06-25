All apartments in St. Petersburg
1085 21st Ave. N.
1085 21st Ave. N.

1085 21st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1085 21st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Euclid Place - St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1085 21st Ave. N. Available 08/05/19 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of St. Pete - This is a fantastically updated split-plan home in the very popular Euclid St. Paul area of northern St. Petersburg! It is a wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage home. All of the floors are either wood or tile.
The front two bedrooms have wood floors and the front bathroom is beautifully updated including subway tile walls.
The living room has tile floors and is 1610 x 225 large.
The kitchen is huge (129 x 1810) and is newly remodeled with Stainless Steel appliances, a glass topped stove, side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, lots of cabinets, and wood and granite counters.
It features a new master suite complete with a beautiful new bathroom. The master bedroom is 141 x 129.
It has a large inside laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience.
All of the windows were updated in 2016 for energy efficiency and electric cost savings. It has an irrigation system for the landscaping complete with a well for additional water cost savings.
If you like the outdoors, this place is for you, as it has a large outdoor patio perfect for just chillin.
Pets are welcome with approval.
It is available unfurnished on an annual basis and will be available for occupancy after September 1, 2019.
This is a great gem in the heart of a popular area of St. Petersburg! Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a viewing of the property. (727) 440-8108.

(RLNE4837087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 21st Ave. N. have any available units?
1085 21st Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 21st Ave. N. have?
Some of 1085 21st Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 21st Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
1085 21st Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 21st Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 21st Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 1085 21st Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 1085 21st Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 1085 21st Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085 21st Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 21st Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 1085 21st Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 1085 21st Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 1085 21st Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 21st Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 21st Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
