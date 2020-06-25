Amenities

1085 21st Ave. N. Available 08/05/19 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of St. Pete - This is a fantastically updated split-plan home in the very popular Euclid St. Paul area of northern St. Petersburg! It is a wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage home. All of the floors are either wood or tile.

The front two bedrooms have wood floors and the front bathroom is beautifully updated including subway tile walls.

The living room has tile floors and is 1610 x 225 large.

The kitchen is huge (129 x 1810) and is newly remodeled with Stainless Steel appliances, a glass topped stove, side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, lots of cabinets, and wood and granite counters.

It features a new master suite complete with a beautiful new bathroom. The master bedroom is 141 x 129.

It has a large inside laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience.

All of the windows were updated in 2016 for energy efficiency and electric cost savings. It has an irrigation system for the landscaping complete with a well for additional water cost savings.

If you like the outdoors, this place is for you, as it has a large outdoor patio perfect for just chillin.

Pets are welcome with approval.

It is available unfurnished on an annual basis and will be available for occupancy after September 1, 2019.

This is a great gem in the heart of a popular area of St. Petersburg! Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a viewing of the property. (727) 440-8108.



