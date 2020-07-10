105 21st Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bd66630a8 ---- Available mid-June --- currently tenant occupied 6 month maximum lease This COMPLETELY FURNISHED home has been very well maintained inside and out. Gleaming hardwoods, original bathrooms, completely renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and custom wood cabinets. Large bonus room off kitchen could be a family room, huge office or playroom. Enjoy the cool evenings in a rocker on the front porch. Two car garage and large fenced yard. Lawn care included in rent Security deposit - $2400 - also covers furnishings $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises