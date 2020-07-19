All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D

104 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

104 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bed, 1 Bath in Coquina Key! - This 2 bed / 1 bathroom condo has all of the luxurious finishes you'll need! When entering the home, youll be pleased to find an abundance of space that's perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen has a large countertop and kitchen appliances included such as a microwave, refrigerator, stove/range and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are very spacious and large enough for a master bed and more! There is a private balcony overlooking the lake and laundry located in-unit. Coquina Key has gated entry, a pool, and more. The property is located close to downtown Saint Pete and tons of dining and entertainment options. Schedule a showing today! **We do not post our rentals on Craigslist or collect security deposits through direct wire transfers. Please call the listing agent and do not respond to fake inquiries on this listing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4488210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D have any available units?
104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D have?
Some of 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D offer parking?
No, 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D has a pool.
Does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D have accessible units?
No, 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D has units with dishwashers.
