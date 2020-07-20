All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1037 Alhambra Way South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1037 Alhambra Way South
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:25 PM

1037 Alhambra Way South

1037 Alhambra Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1037 Alhambra Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated, Must See. 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 1-Car Attached Garage. Blocks from the Country Club-Golf Course that runs through the neighborhood and very close to the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.  The Kitchen is bright and airy, good counter space and ample cabinets for storage.  The appliances and washer/dryer are brand new and a dishwasher is being installed currently.  Large Picture window in the living area, with nice arched entries from the living area, Gorgeous new hard flooring throughout the main living area of the home.  Paint inside/out, Master on suite has a nice glass stand up shower, new carpet in the bedroom, The additional bedrooms have new carpet & new ceiling fans.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Alhambra Way South have any available units?
1037 Alhambra Way South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Alhambra Way South have?
Some of 1037 Alhambra Way South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Alhambra Way South currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Alhambra Way South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Alhambra Way South pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Alhambra Way South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1037 Alhambra Way South offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Alhambra Way South offers parking.
Does 1037 Alhambra Way South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 Alhambra Way South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Alhambra Way South have a pool?
No, 1037 Alhambra Way South does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Alhambra Way South have accessible units?
No, 1037 Alhambra Way South does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Alhambra Way South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Alhambra Way South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus