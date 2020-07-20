1037 Alhambra Way South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated, Must See. 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 1-Car Attached Garage. Blocks from the Country Club-Golf Course that runs through the neighborhood and very close to the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve. The Kitchen is bright and airy, good counter space and ample cabinets for storage. The appliances and washer/dryer are brand new and a dishwasher is being installed currently. Large Picture window in the living area, with nice arched entries from the living area, Gorgeous new hard flooring throughout the main living area of the home. Paint inside/out, Master on suite has a nice glass stand up shower, new carpet in the bedroom, The additional bedrooms have new carpet & new ceiling fans.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.