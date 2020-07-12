10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612.

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2ND Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center& car wash area. This charming 1 master bedroom with large living room & dining room, fancy bathroom & cute kitchen has also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge balcony .. Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.
FULLY FURNISHED, all you need is your toothbrush, or use the new one that were providing... ($1,950 per month included WiFi, 75 channels cable, water up to $15 & electricity up to $50 per month).
AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 16TH 2018
Property Features:
WASHER
DRYER
MICROWAVE
STOVE
FRIDGE
DISHWASHER
Lease Terms: MIN 3 MONTH