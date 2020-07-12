All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:14 AM

10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612

10263 Gandy Blvd N · (727) 492-5574
Location

10263 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2ND Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center& car wash area. This charming 1 master bedroom with large living room & dining room, fancy bathroom & cute kitchen has also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge balcony .. Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.
FULLY FURNISHED, all you need is your toothbrush, or use the new one that were providing... ($1,950 per month included WiFi, 75 channels cable, water up to $15 & electricity up to $50 per month).
AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 16TH 2018

Any questions please call/text Alina

Property Features:

WASHER
DRYER
MICROWAVE
STOVE
FRIDGE
DISHWASHER

Lease Terms: MIN 3 MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 have any available units?
10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 have?
Some of 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 pet-friendly?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 offer parking?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 does not offer parking.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 have a pool?
Yes, 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 has a pool.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 have accessible units?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10263 Gandy Blvd N., #612 has units with dishwashers.

