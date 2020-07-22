All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108

10263 Gandy Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

10263 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Tropical Paradise Condo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

THIS WONDERFUL TROPICAL PARADISE CONDO COMMUNITY AT "ITOPIA" IS PERFECTLY LOCATED OFF OF GANDY, MINUTES FROM TAMPA AND DOWNTOWN ST PETE. GORGEOUS SETTING WITH PLENTY OF AMENITIES WITH LOUNGE CHAIRS & CABANAS POOLSIDE WITH WIFI. POOL HAS WATERFALL WITH SPILL OVER JACUZZI, GYM, TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE AND A SAUNA. GRILLS OUTSIDE TO HAVE A BBQ WHILE YOU ENJOY THE SERENE SETTING. UNIT HAS WATERFRONT VIEWS OF LAKE W/ FOUNTAIN FROM BALCONY AND BEDROOM. OVER 700 SQ FT MAKE THIS CLEAN SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR 1BR 1BTH CORNER UNIT W/ FIREPLACE AND VAULTED CEILINGS ONE OF A KIND.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4353181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 have any available units?
10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 have?
Some of 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 is pet friendly.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 offer parking?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 does not offer parking.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 have a pool?
Yes, 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 has a pool.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 have accessible units?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus