10263 Gandy Blvd. #2108

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly sauna tennis court

Tropical Paradise Condo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



THIS WONDERFUL TROPICAL PARADISE CONDO COMMUNITY AT "ITOPIA" IS PERFECTLY LOCATED OFF OF GANDY, MINUTES FROM TAMPA AND DOWNTOWN ST PETE. GORGEOUS SETTING WITH PLENTY OF AMENITIES WITH LOUNGE CHAIRS & CABANAS POOLSIDE WITH WIFI. POOL HAS WATERFALL WITH SPILL OVER JACUZZI, GYM, TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE AND A SAUNA. GRILLS OUTSIDE TO HAVE A BBQ WHILE YOU ENJOY THE SERENE SETTING. UNIT HAS WATERFRONT VIEWS OF LAKE W/ FOUNTAIN FROM BALCONY AND BEDROOM. OVER 700 SQ FT MAKE THIS CLEAN SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR 1BR 1BTH CORNER UNIT W/ FIREPLACE AND VAULTED CEILINGS ONE OF A KIND.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



