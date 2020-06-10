1021 26TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Original hardwood floors and high ceilings. Spacious Kitchen with a breakfast nook. Central Air/Heat. Oversized bedrooms and an huge living room. Even has a wood burning fireplace! (for these cold Winter nights). Inside laundry and washer/dryer included! This home is centrally located to some of St Petersburg's HOTTEST AREAS: Historic Kenwood, The Edge District, Old Northeast, Bon Air and Euclid St Paul's. Minutes away from Tropicana Field, USF, Vinoy Park, St Petersburg High School, and the Pinellas Trail. Walk/Ride to dining, shopping, local bars ,craft breweries, art galleries and other GROOVY HANGOUTS!