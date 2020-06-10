All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
1021 26TH STREET N
1021 26TH STREET N

1021 26th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1021 26th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Original hardwood floors and high ceilings. Spacious Kitchen with a breakfast nook. Central Air/Heat. Oversized bedrooms and an huge living room. Even has a wood burning fireplace! (for these cold Winter nights). Inside laundry and washer/dryer included! This home is centrally located to some of St Petersburg's HOTTEST AREAS: Historic Kenwood, The Edge District, Old Northeast, Bon Air and Euclid St Paul's. Minutes away from Tropicana Field, USF, Vinoy Park, St Petersburg High School, and the Pinellas Trail. Walk/Ride to dining, shopping, local bars ,craft breweries, art galleries and other GROOVY HANGOUTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

