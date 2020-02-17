1020 30TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Adorable 2/1 bungalow is available to rent in the Greater Woodlawn area. This 1928 charmer is approximately 780 heated square feet with hardwood floors throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. The shotgun style floor plan has the main living area and kitchen as you walk through the front door with the bedrooms and bathroom off to the left side of the room. The bathroom has been renovated with marble basket weave flooring, new vanity, new shower tile and niche for shampoo, new light fixtures, and plumbing fixtures. Off the back of the home is a pavered patio area that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Florida weather. The detached two car garage offers one space to park along with a driveway. The washer and dryer are located in the garage.