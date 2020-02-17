All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 30TH AVENUE N

1020 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1020 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2/1 bungalow is available to rent in the Greater Woodlawn area. This 1928 charmer is approximately 780 heated square feet with hardwood floors throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. The shotgun style floor plan has the main living area and kitchen as you walk through the front door with the bedrooms and bathroom off to the left side of the room. The bathroom has been renovated with marble basket weave flooring, new vanity, new shower tile and niche for shampoo, new light fixtures, and plumbing fixtures. Off the back of the home is a pavered patio area that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Florida weather. The detached two car garage offers one space to park along with a driveway. The washer and dryer are located in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 30TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1020 30TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 30TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1020 30TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 30TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1020 30TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 30TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1020 30TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1020 30TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1020 30TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1020 30TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 30TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 30TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1020 30TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1020 30TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1020 30TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 30TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 30TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
