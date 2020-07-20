1019 5th Street N - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom apartment or 2 bedroom with office and original hardwood floors. Fantastic location on a lovely brick street just a few blocks from Crescent Lake and 1 block from all the shops and restaurants on 4th St. (including Starbucks). Also just a quick 5 minute bike ride to downtown. Entire property to be professionally re landscaped 6-24.



Beautiful original real hardwood floors.

Entire unit just repainted.

Very private downstairs unit. Only 4 units in the building.

Quiet complex on a lovely brick street lined with beautiful homes.

Water included. Tenant pays for electric.

Coin laundry onsite.

Off street parking.

Nice backyard area for relaxing.



Small dog or cat allowed with additional $25 additional per month pet fee. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. Each adult occupant must fill out an application.



To apply visit https://downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home