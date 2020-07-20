All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

1019 5th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom apartment or 2 bedroom with office and original hardwood floors. Fantastic location on a lovely brick street just a few blocks from Crescent Lake and 1 block from all the shops and restaurants on 4th St. (including Starbucks). Also just a quick 5 minute bike ride to downtown. Entire property to be professionally re landscaped 6-24.

Beautiful original real hardwood floors.
Entire unit just repainted.
Very private downstairs unit. Only 4 units in the building.
Quiet complex on a lovely brick street lined with beautiful homes.
Water included. Tenant pays for electric.
Coin laundry onsite.
Off street parking.
Nice backyard area for relaxing.

Small dog or cat allowed with additional $25 additional per month pet fee. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. Each adult occupant must fill out an application.

To apply visit https://downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 5th Street N - 3 have any available units?
1019 5th Street N - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 5th Street N - 3 have?
Some of 1019 5th Street N - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 5th Street N - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1019 5th Street N - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 5th Street N - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 5th Street N - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1019 5th Street N - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1019 5th Street N - 3 offers parking.
Does 1019 5th Street N - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 5th Street N - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 5th Street N - 3 have a pool?
No, 1019 5th Street N - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1019 5th Street N - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1019 5th Street N - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 5th Street N - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 5th Street N - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
