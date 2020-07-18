1019 15th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Gorgeous! The historic Dr Thomas Griffin house is a 5 bedroom/4 bath Euclid St Paul home. This is a grand neighborhood of beautiful expansive historic homes. Two story home with many details. Has been owner occupied and wonderfully furnished and decorated with treasures from all over the world. Owner would like to rent furnished. Private yard with pool and a set up that will make for the best parties. This neighborhood is in demand and hosts many community events. Carport in rear of property. Contact Kim at 727-220-3100 for information and a showing.



