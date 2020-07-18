1019 15th Ave N

1019 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 Euclid Place - St. Paul
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d38e2a0c0 ---- Gorgeous! The historic Dr Thomas Griffin house is a 5 bedroom/4 bath Euclid St Paul home. This is a grand neighborhood of beautiful expansive historic homes. Two story home with many details. Has been owner occupied and wonderfully furnished and decorated with treasures from all over the world. Owner would like to rent furnished. Private yard with pool and a set up that will make for the best parties. This neighborhood is in demand and hosts many community events. Carport in rear of property. Contact Kim at 727-220-3100 for information and a showing.
Central Heat/Air Five Bedroom Formal Living Room Pool Split Level Storage Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Wood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
