St. Petersburg, FL
1019 15th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1019 15th Ave N

1019 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1019 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Euclid Place - St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d38e2a0c0 ----
Gorgeous! The historic Dr Thomas Griffin house is a 5 bedroom/4 bath Euclid St Paul home. This is a grand neighborhood of beautiful expansive historic homes. Two story home with many details. Has been owner occupied and wonderfully furnished and decorated with treasures from all over the world. Owner would like to rent furnished. Private yard with pool and a set up that will make for the best parties. This neighborhood is in demand and hosts many community events. Carport in rear of property. Contact Kim at 727-220-3100 for information and a showing.

Central Heat/Air
Five Bedroom
Formal Living Room
Pool
Split Level
Storage
Updated Kitchen
Washer/Dryer
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 15th Ave N have any available units?
1019 15th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 15th Ave N have?
Some of 1019 15th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 15th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1019 15th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 15th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1019 15th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1019 15th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1019 15th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1019 15th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 15th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 15th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 1019 15th Ave N has a pool.
Does 1019 15th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1019 15th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 15th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 15th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
