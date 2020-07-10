1017 28th Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3e741e042 ---- Available June 15 for move-in within 30 days Tenant will sign a 7 month lease and then will go month to month after that Affordable 2/1 in nice neighborhood walking distance to stores and restaurants and a short drive or bike to downtown. Wood and vinyl floors throughout Second bedroom is approximately 6 1/2 x 9 feet - suitable for office Separate laundry room has washer/dryer hookups Large fenced yard and long driveway provides off street parking Auto delivery of high-quality air filters every 3 months Dogs under 25 lbs and cats OK (limit 2) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. No aggressive dog breeds. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises