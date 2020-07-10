All apartments in St. Petersburg
1017 28th Ave N

1017 28th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1017 28th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3e741e042 ---- Available June 15 for move-in within 30 days Tenant will sign a 7 month lease and then will go month to month after that Affordable 2/1 in nice neighborhood walking distance to stores and restaurants and a short drive or bike to downtown. Wood and vinyl floors throughout Second bedroom is approximately 6 1/2 x 9 feet - suitable for office Separate laundry room has washer/dryer hookups Large fenced yard and long driveway provides off street parking Auto delivery of high-quality air filters every 3 months Dogs under 25 lbs and cats OK (limit 2) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. No aggressive dog breeds. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 28th Ave N have any available units?
1017 28th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1017 28th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1017 28th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 28th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 28th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1017 28th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1017 28th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1017 28th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 28th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 28th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1017 28th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1017 28th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1017 28th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 28th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 28th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 28th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 28th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

