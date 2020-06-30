1010 24TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Wake up HAPPY in this Dreamy Retreat! This Rarely Available Greater Woodlawn area Duplex is truly a Hidden Gem! Relax by the Sparkling Pool knowing All the Utilities are included in the Rent! Rest easy & enjoy every minute spent in this Secluded Tropical Oasis knowing you'll never lift a finger to maintain the Grounds or Pool! Appreciate the Two Private Off-Street Parking Spaces assigned only to you! Updated First Floor Unit with Beautiful Kitchen & Bath, Two Spacious Bedrooms plus Huge Bonus Room & Screened Lanai. You will love this Flexible Floor Plan offering almost 1,100 SF of Living Space designed for Privacy and Indoor/Outdoor Living. Kitchen with generous Counter space, loads of Cabinets, Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge & Microwave. 2 Bedrooms, Extra Closets and several BONUSES! Huge Sunroom that expands your Living Space and leads to the Screened Lanai, Pool and Patio. Separate Utility Room with W/D & Storage. Step Outside & you will be surrounded by Serenity in your fenced yard with Pool, Paver Patio & Lush Landscaping. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Downtown St. Pete, EZ Access to I-275, Close to Beaches, Parks, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Unfurnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!