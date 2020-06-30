All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1010 24TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1010 24TH AVENUE N

1010 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1010 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Wake up HAPPY in this Dreamy Retreat! This Rarely Available Greater Woodlawn area Duplex is truly a Hidden Gem! Relax by the Sparkling Pool knowing All the Utilities are included in the Rent! Rest easy & enjoy every minute spent in this Secluded Tropical Oasis knowing you'll never lift a finger to maintain the Grounds or Pool! Appreciate the Two Private Off-Street Parking Spaces assigned only to you! Updated First Floor Unit with Beautiful Kitchen & Bath, Two Spacious Bedrooms plus Huge Bonus Room & Screened Lanai. You will love this Flexible Floor Plan offering almost 1,100 SF of Living Space designed for Privacy and Indoor/Outdoor Living. Kitchen with generous Counter space, loads of Cabinets, Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge & Microwave. 2 Bedrooms, Extra Closets and several BONUSES! Huge Sunroom that expands your Living Space and leads to the Screened Lanai, Pool and Patio. Separate Utility Room with W/D & Storage. Step Outside & you will be surrounded by Serenity in your fenced yard with Pool, Paver Patio & Lush Landscaping. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Downtown St. Pete, EZ Access to I-275, Close to Beaches, Parks, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Unfurnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 24TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1010 24TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 24TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1010 24TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 24TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1010 24TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 24TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 24TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1010 24TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1010 24TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1010 24TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 24TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 24TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 1010 24TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 1010 24TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1010 24TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 24TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 24TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

