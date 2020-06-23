All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 79TH AVENUE N

1000 79th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1000 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED in this huge one bedroom apartment with a bonus Florida room, and more closet space than a two bedroom house. The Florida room overlooks the pool and garden area and is perfect for an artist studio or a reading room to relax and enjoy. The pool is heated, the garden area lushly landscaped, there are several sitting areas to enjoy a glass of wine or read a book, shuffle board courts, a recreational room for community events, on site laundry, and NO UTILITY DEPOSITS OR BILLS. This is an active 55+ community conveniently located near everything, with easy access to downtown, Tampa, the beaches, and the airport. You get your own parking space and there's plenty of visitor parking, but you don't even really need a car here since everything you want is so close. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 79TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1000 79TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 79TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1000 79TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 79TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1000 79TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 79TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1000 79TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1000 79TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1000 79TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 1000 79TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 79TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 79TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 1000 79TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 1000 79TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1000 79TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 79TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 79TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
