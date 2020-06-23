1000 79TH AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool ceiling fan shuffle board guest parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board guest parking

UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED in this huge one bedroom apartment with a bonus Florida room, and more closet space than a two bedroom house. The Florida room overlooks the pool and garden area and is perfect for an artist studio or a reading room to relax and enjoy. The pool is heated, the garden area lushly landscaped, there are several sitting areas to enjoy a glass of wine or read a book, shuffle board courts, a recreational room for community events, on site laundry, and NO UTILITY DEPOSITS OR BILLS. This is an active 55+ community conveniently located near everything, with easy access to downtown, Tampa, the beaches, and the airport. You get your own parking space and there's plenty of visitor parking, but you don't even really need a car here since everything you want is so close. What are you waiting for?