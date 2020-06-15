All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

100 1ST AVENUE N

100 1st Ave N · (727) 729-2699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
100 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
yoga
RENT IN THE NEWEST LUXURY CONDOMINIUM TOWER in a wonderfully walkable downtown. AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 15TH, this 2-bedroom, 2.5 baths condo will wow you with its large open great room, 10' ceilings & full height glass sliders with amazing views of the city...Entertain in style at ONE's resort-style amenity deck offering the finest amenities: formal social room with water views, game room and club room. The 40,000 SF amenities deck includes a 75' lap pool, cabanas, spa, lush landscaping, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, abundant seating, yoga & fitness center. With a 92 rating for walkability, stepping out your door puts you in walking distance from 40+ restaurants, shopping, museums, theaters, galleries, movie theaters and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 1ST AVENUE N have any available units?
100 1ST AVENUE N has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 1ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 100 1ST AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 1ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
100 1ST AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 1ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 100 1ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 100 1ST AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 100 1ST AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 100 1ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 1ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 1ST AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 100 1ST AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 100 1ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 100 1ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 100 1ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 1ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
