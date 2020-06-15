100 1ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room pool hot tub media room yoga

RENT IN THE NEWEST LUXURY CONDOMINIUM TOWER in a wonderfully walkable downtown. AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 15TH, this 2-bedroom, 2.5 baths condo will wow you with its large open great room, 10' ceilings & full height glass sliders with amazing views of the city...Entertain in style at ONE's resort-style amenity deck offering the finest amenities: formal social room with water views, game room and club room. The 40,000 SF amenities deck includes a 75' lap pool, cabanas, spa, lush landscaping, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, abundant seating, yoga & fitness center. With a 92 rating for walkability, stepping out your door puts you in walking distance from 40+ restaurants, shopping, museums, theaters, galleries, movie theaters and more!