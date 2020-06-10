All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
1 LINCOLN AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1 LINCOLN AVENUE

1 Lincoln Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1 Lincoln Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a fabulous find! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished, Townhouse is beautiful and is offered as an annual rental. This property has amazing wood floors on the entire main living area, that offers an open floor plan. There is a huge master suite, with his and hers closets, an awesome master bathroom, with his and hers vanities, separate tub and shower. The master bedroom opens out to a very large lanai, that is perfect for entertaining. The third bedroom has an office set up with plenty of built-ins. The first level of this property offers covered parking for 2 and one of the largest garage's in the area. Room for 4 cars inside, plenty of storage and a bonus room with an A/C system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
1 LINCOLN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 1 LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1 LINCOLN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1 LINCOLN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1 LINCOLN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 LINCOLN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 LINCOLN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

