9525 BLIND PASS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Condo with breathtaking views of the intercoastal AND Gulf of Mexico, located in the Yacht and Tennis Club of St. Pete Beach - your resort style, waterfront gated community, with countless amenities. You get views from EVERY single room in this condo!

Spacious and light filled eleventh floor 2 bed/2 bath open floor plan condo in the Corageous building, elegantly updated in a modern coastal theme. Fully Furnished.

Open floor kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, island. Tile flooring throughout. Large master suite with walk in closet. Washer/dryer is in the unit.

Watch dolphins in the intracoastal waterway, sunsets over the Gulf, the annual boat parade and 4th of July fireworks.

Community amenities include 24 hour security with guard on duty, newly updated waterfront club house, 7 Hard Top tennis courts, on site tennis pro during the high season, expansive modern fitness center, waterfront Olympic size heated pool, hot tub, saunas, bbq deck, dining areas with gazebo; marina complex w/ areas for fishing. Just steps to the beach. Walk to restaurants and nightlife; easy access to I-275, downtown St. Pete and two international airports. Boat slip is available to rent separately. Seasonal rent might be available at a different rate (3 months min).