St. Pete Beach, FL
9525 BLIND PASS ROAD
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

9525 BLIND PASS ROAD

9525 Blind Pass Road · No Longer Available
Location

9525 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Condo with breathtaking views of the intercoastal AND Gulf of Mexico, located in the Yacht and Tennis Club of St. Pete Beach - your resort style, waterfront gated community, with countless amenities. You get views from EVERY single room in this condo!
Spacious and light filled eleventh floor 2 bed/2 bath open floor plan condo in the Corageous building, elegantly updated in a modern coastal theme. Fully Furnished.
Open floor kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, island. Tile flooring throughout. Large master suite with walk in closet. Washer/dryer is in the unit.
Watch dolphins in the intracoastal waterway, sunsets over the Gulf, the annual boat parade and 4th of July fireworks.
Community amenities include 24 hour security with guard on duty, newly updated waterfront club house, 7 Hard Top tennis courts, on site tennis pro during the high season, expansive modern fitness center, waterfront Olympic size heated pool, hot tub, saunas, bbq deck, dining areas with gazebo; marina complex w/ areas for fishing. Just steps to the beach. Walk to restaurants and nightlife; easy access to I-275, downtown St. Pete and two international airports. Boat slip is available to rent separately. Seasonal rent might be available at a different rate (3 months min).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have any available units?
9525 BLIND PASS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have?
Some of 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9525 BLIND PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
