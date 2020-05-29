All apartments in St. Pete Beach
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

8021 Sailboat Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Sailboat Key Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with a den, available for summer rental through middle of November. Gated Harbourside Complex, Coral Pointe section, rare opportunity to rent in this highly desirable community. This unit is stunningly decorated, upscale furniture and furnishings, with beautiful water views overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. 2 bedrooms plus a separate sitting area with pull-out couch, like a little den, everything turn-key furnished to make your extended stay comfortable. Harbourside is a private, gated island, with 6 pools, tennis, clubhouse with his & hers fitness centers. 1.5 mile walking trail around your own, gated tropical paradise! For your convenience, washer and dryer in unit, one covered under building parking spot included. Sorry, no smoking, and no pets per the deed restrictions. Not available winter season 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.

