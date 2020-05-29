8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with a den, available for summer rental through middle of November. Gated Harbourside Complex, Coral Pointe section, rare opportunity to rent in this highly desirable community. This unit is stunningly decorated, upscale furniture and furnishings, with beautiful water views overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. 2 bedrooms plus a separate sitting area with pull-out couch, like a little den, everything turn-key furnished to make your extended stay comfortable. Harbourside is a private, gated island, with 6 pools, tennis, clubhouse with his & hers fitness centers. 1.5 mile walking trail around your own, gated tropical paradise! For your convenience, washer and dryer in unit, one covered under building parking spot included. Sorry, no smoking, and no pets per the deed restrictions. Not available winter season 2020.