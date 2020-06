Amenities

Charming mid century modern Florida block home on Boca Ciega Isle(st Pete Beach). 2 bedrooms one bath with a florida room that could be a home office. Newly refinished terrazzo floors throughout and NO carpet. Wall unit a/c's, ceiling fans. Retro bath and functional kitchen with a dishwasher, Large side screened porch to enjoy relaxing in the florida lifestyle. Walk to the beach or Dolphin Village Shopping Center a few blocks away. Includes lawn care and small pets OK.