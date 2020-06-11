All apartments in St. Pete Beach
426 80TH AVENUE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:25 PM

426 80TH AVENUE

426 80th Avenue · (727) 445-9400
Location

426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit REAR · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry. Pet(s) allowed, additional pet fee per pet. 3 month minimum rental: Available July 7, 2020. Firm move out date 1/1/2021. Cable/internet, water, sewer & trash included. Tenant pays electric - stays in owners name. First, last & deposit required, plus application fee. Room dimensions to be verified. Call Roger today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 80TH AVENUE have any available units?
426 80TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 426 80TH AVENUE have?
Some of 426 80TH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 80TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
426 80TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 80TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 80TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 426 80TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 426 80TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 426 80TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 80TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 80TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 426 80TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 426 80TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 426 80TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 426 80TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 80TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 80TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 80TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
