426 80TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry. Pet(s) allowed, additional pet fee per pet. 3 month minimum rental: Available July 7, 2020. Firm move out date 1/1/2021. Cable/internet, water, sewer & trash included. Tenant pays electric - stays in owners name. First, last & deposit required, plus application fee. Room dimensions to be verified. Call Roger today to schedule a showing!