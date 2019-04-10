360 BELLE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Newly updated waterfront home with pool and spa. The floors are a combination of Polished Terrazzo and tile. The kitchen has been remodeled and enlarged. White cabinets and a custom Quartz counter tops highlight the open layout. The Florida room can be used in many different ways and has electric roll down shades to protect it from the sun while keeping the view. Both bedrooms are large and capable of having a King size bedroom set. Both baths have been updated. The Master Bedroom has french doors that open on to a patio. The pool has been designed to be a Volley Ball pool with self cleaning system and Sun Shelf. The saltwater system also runs through the heated spa. The dock has 14000 lb lift.