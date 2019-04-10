All apartments in St. Pete Beach
360 BELLE POINT DRIVE

360 Belle Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

360 Belle Point Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Newly updated waterfront home with pool and spa. The floors are a combination of Polished Terrazzo and tile. The kitchen has been remodeled and enlarged. White cabinets and a custom Quartz counter tops highlight the open layout. The Florida room can be used in many different ways and has electric roll down shades to protect it from the sun while keeping the view. Both bedrooms are large and capable of having a King size bedroom set. Both baths have been updated. The Master Bedroom has french doors that open on to a patio. The pool has been designed to be a Volley Ball pool with self cleaning system and Sun Shelf. The saltwater system also runs through the heated spa. The dock has 14000 lb lift.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
360 BELLE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
360 BELLE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 BELLE POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
