St. Pete Beach, FL
105 13TH AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

105 13TH AVENUE

105 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
St. Pete Beach
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

105 13th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fully Furnished Rental in Historic Key West-style Bungalow only a block away from the most stunning and least touristy of all the St. Petersburg Beaches. This beautifully furnished home is move-in ready. This home has a new metal roof, new A/C, tankless water tank, and new windows, just to name a few of the recent updates. Revel in the small-town feel of a hidden peninsula within easy strolling distance of the beach, shops, restaurants, and bars. Enjoy a completely remodeled, and fully furnished modernized coastal retreat. The beach, boutiques, an ice cream shop, outdoor art market, restaurants, tennis courts, and fishing piers are all located nearby. Pass-a-Grille Park, a municipal park, is also located within the community. Hurry, this home is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 13TH AVENUE have any available units?
105 13TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 105 13TH AVENUE have?
Some of 105 13TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 13TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
105 13TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 13TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 105 13TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 105 13TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 105 13TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 105 13TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 13TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 13TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 105 13TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 105 13TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 105 13TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 13TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 13TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 13TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 13TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
