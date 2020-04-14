105 13TH AVENUE

Amenities
Fully Furnished Rental in Historic Key West-style Bungalow only a block away from the most stunning and least touristy of all the St. Petersburg Beaches. This beautifully furnished home is move-in ready. This home has a new metal roof, new A/C, tankless water tank, and new windows, just to name a few of the recent updates. Revel in the small-town feel of a hidden peninsula within easy strolling distance of the beach, shops, restaurants, and bars. Enjoy a completely remodeled, and fully furnished modernized coastal retreat. The beach, boutiques, an ice cream shop, outdoor art market, restaurants, tennis courts, and fishing piers are all located nearby. Pass-a-Grille Park, a municipal park, is also located within the community. Hurry, this home is waiting for you!