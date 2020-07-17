All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

428 S Hidden Tree Dr

428 South Hidden Tree Drive · (904) 453-7113
Location

428 South Hidden Tree Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Featuring 1,607 sq ft of living space, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious living area and more! Fresh neutral gray paint throughout and brand new wood-look flooring in the bedrooms and main living areas. Master bedroom overlooks the man-made pond and has two walk in closets, a huge master en suite with dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand up shower. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home yours! Conveniently located near I-95 for quick commutes! Resident benefit package: $16.5/month. Renter's insurance required. Pets under 30lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs (per pet) Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet. Use this link for a 3D tour - https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1834379?accessKey=5e76

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have any available units?
428 S Hidden Tree Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have?
Some of 428 S Hidden Tree Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 S Hidden Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
428 S Hidden Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 S Hidden Tree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr offer parking?
No, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have a pool?
No, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr does not have a pool.
Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 S Hidden Tree Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 S Hidden Tree Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
