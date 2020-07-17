428 S Hidden Tree Dr

Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Featuring 1,607 sq ft of living space, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious living area and more! Fresh neutral gray paint throughout and brand new wood-look flooring in the bedrooms and main living areas. Master bedroom overlooks the man-made pond and has two walk in closets, a huge master en suite with dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand up shower. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home yours! Conveniently located near I-95 for quick commutes! Resident benefit package: $16.5/month. Renter's insurance required. Pets under 30lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs (per pet) Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet. Use this link for a 3D tour - https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1834379?accessKey=5e76