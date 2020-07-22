/
/
bradford county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:15 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Bradford County, FL📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
259 N BAY ST
259 North Bay Street, Starke, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1079 sqft
Super nice all brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot. Great location in City of Starke. Split bedroom arrangement, tile floors in living room and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms. NO pets allowed. Application Fee is $75 per adult tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1311 E. Searing Street
1311 Searing St, Starke, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1669 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cottage located near Downtown Starke - Property Id: 319855 *Cottage is a mother-in-law suite near the main home that has its own attached garage and keyless entry.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3965 8 AVENUE
3965 SE 8th Ave, Bradford County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1456 sqft
Unbelievable 3 bedroom 2 bath HUGE home near Keystone Heights situated on wooded half acre of land- very private and peaceful. New 2021 Sprinter doublewide mobile home. You will be the first occupant. Imagine a home with everything new just for you.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1126 pine st
1126 North Pine Street, Starke, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
686 sqft
1126 Pine st Starke - Gret 2/1 - Completely remodeled and ready to move in Quiet place, close to city center. huge lot - 7,700 sqft An excellent deal! (RLNE5760354)
Results within 5 miles of Bradford County
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4600 Florida A1a
4600 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Waldo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite counters, Kitchen breakfast bar, tiled floors with two spacious patios.
Results within 10 miles of Bradford County
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
11908 NW 122ND Terrace
11908 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3012 sqft
One of a kind, 4 bed 3 bath pool home on over 7.5 acres with one of the best hilltop views in the county.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9503 NW 59th Terrace
9503 Northwest 59th Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3822 sqft
9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2573 Zunnia St
2573 Zinnia Street, Middleburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
This home is located on over 1 acre of land, with well and septic.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
211 BAY ST
211 Bay Street, Putnam County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$800
836 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath single wide mobile home. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, newly remodeled. New Central Heating and Air Condition. Newer Counters, Cabinets, Sink and faucets, toilet and tub.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2939 BACKWOODS DR
2939 Backwoods Drive, Middleburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1629 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has spacious rooms and lots of storage. Garage is fully insulated, could be used as office or flex room, additional unattached 2 car garage for added parking. The property is approx. 1.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
7155 STATE ROAD 121 S
7155 S State Road 121, Baker County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1560 sqft
Submission of no fee application is required before showing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bradford County area include College of Central Florida, Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, Palm Coast, and Jacksonville Beach have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL