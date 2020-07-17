All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 716 Missouri Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
716 Missouri Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

716 Missouri Ave

716 Missouri Avenue · (407) 343-8137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

716 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716 Missouri Ave · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Home in Downtown St. Cloud. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath single family home located in Downtown St. Cloud. Home has tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer hooks in laundry closet. Large fenced back yard with shed. Located close to St. Cloud Lakefront Park, restaurants, and shops.1 small pet permitted with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval- no aggressive breeds and must provided photo with application. Property is rented in as-is condition.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition. Owner will manage property following tenant placement by our company.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Arienne Glover 407-435-9403

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE4076702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Missouri Ave have any available units?
716 Missouri Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 716 Missouri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 Missouri Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Missouri Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Missouri Ave is pet friendly.
Does 716 Missouri Ave offer parking?
No, 716 Missouri Ave does not offer parking.
Does 716 Missouri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Missouri Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Missouri Ave have a pool?
No, 716 Missouri Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 Missouri Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 Missouri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Missouri Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Missouri Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Missouri Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Missouri Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 716 Missouri Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolsSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity