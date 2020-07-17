716 Missouri Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Home in Downtown St. Cloud. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath single family home located in Downtown St. Cloud. Home has tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer hooks in laundry closet. Large fenced back yard with shed. Located close to St. Cloud Lakefront Park, restaurants, and shops.1 small pet permitted with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval- no aggressive breeds and must provided photo with application. Property is rented in as-is condition.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition. Owner will manage property following tenant placement by our company.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Arienne Glover 407-435-9403



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



(RLNE4076702)