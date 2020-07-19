700 Michican Ct #4

All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Michigan Ct · No Longer Available
Location

700 Michigan Ct, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
Palm Gardens 2B/1B Condo - Two bedroom one bath condo , community pool, basket ball courts, laundry facility located on-site. This condo is close to schools, shopping and dining.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4699689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

