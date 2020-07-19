Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
700 Michican Ct #4
700 Michigan Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
700 Michigan Ct, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
Palm Gardens 2B/1B Condo - Two bedroom one bath condo , community pool, basket ball courts, laundry facility located on-site. This condo is close to schools, shopping and dining.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4699689)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 Michican Ct #4 have any available units?
700 Michican Ct #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 700 Michican Ct #4 have?
Some of 700 Michican Ct #4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 700 Michican Ct #4 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Michican Ct #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Michican Ct #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Michican Ct #4 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Michican Ct #4 offer parking?
No, 700 Michican Ct #4 does not offer parking.
Does 700 Michican Ct #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Michican Ct #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Michican Ct #4 have a pool?
Yes, 700 Michican Ct #4 has a pool.
Does 700 Michican Ct #4 have accessible units?
No, 700 Michican Ct #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Michican Ct #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Michican Ct #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
