519 WYOMING AVENUE.

Three bedroom two bath home located just five blocks from the lake. This spit plan home has a Fenced in yard and screened porch. Great room with glass slider to screen porch. Please give this a home a look, you will like what you see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
