4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Rent this Beautiful Built Home with the right to purchase later, if you wish. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home!! Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Nook opens up to the family room and covered porch, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful Master Suite with large Master Bath. Master Bath has Marble Counter tops and over sized Walk In Shower!! This home is fully upgraded with gorgeous 20x20 cream porcelain tile throughout the foyer, living, dining, family, kitchen, and nook.