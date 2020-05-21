All apartments in St. Cloud
4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE

4852 Terra Sole Place · No Longer Available
Location

4852 Terra Sole Place, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this Beautiful Built Home with the right to purchase later, if you wish. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home!! Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Nook opens up to the family room and covered porch, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful Master Suite with large Master Bath. Master Bath has Marble Counter tops and over sized Walk In Shower!! This home is fully upgraded with gorgeous 20x20 cream porcelain tile throughout the foyer, living, dining, family, kitchen, and nook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE have any available units?
4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE have?
Some of 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4852 TERRA SOLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
