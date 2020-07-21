4220 SKY FLOWER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a lush-green lawn, and a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, an open layout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.