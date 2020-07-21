All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

4220 SKY FLOWER LANE

4220 Sky Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Sky Flower Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a lush-green lawn, and a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, an open layout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE have any available units?
4220 SKY FLOWER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE have?
Some of 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4220 SKY FLOWER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE offers parking.
Does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE has a pool.
Does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE have accessible units?
No, 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 SKY FLOWER LANE has units with dishwashers.
