4201 Hamilton Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful FRESHLY PAINTED SINGLE-STORY TOWNHOUSE is tucked away in the quaint neighborhood of Palamar Oaks Village. This home features brand new ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING in the living areas and CERAMIC TILE in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a BONUS ROOM near the living room that can be used for an office or den. Throughout the home you will notice TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. Through the sliders in dining area, there is a COZY SCREENED-IN porch overlooking the peaceful backyard. A charming GAZEBO is just across the street ready for you to enjoy cool fall and spring evenings. The COMMUNITY POOL is a short walking distance. The neighborhood is filled with GINORMOUS SHADE TREES perfect for morning or evening walks. Stop LOOKING! This home is just what you have been looking for!