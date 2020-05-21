3818 Spirited Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets pool playground

Ready to move in now. Impeccably maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly sought after Esprit. The single story ranch style home features the perfect split bedroom plan with two secondary bedrooms as you walk into the home that share a full bathroom. The guest bathroom showcases a large vanity with sink and a shower/tub combination. Down the hallway is your laundry room with additional shelving along with your third guest bedroom. The gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and modern backsplash is open to the expansive family room and dining area. Enjoy a plethora of natural light from the sliding glass doors that lead you to the fully fenced in backyard. The master bedroom and ensuite bathroom are tucked away at the back of the home and are both ample in size. The bathroom features two sinks, a ton of storage space, large stand up shower with glass enclosure and walk in closet. You won't need to do anything to this home except move right in. Enjoy the community pool, playground and park that Esprit has to offer. Lawn maintenance is not included.