3572 Sanctuary Drive

4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with two car garage located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything and community pool. This property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome is located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



