All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3572 Sanctuary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3572 Sanctuary Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3572 Sanctuary Drive

3572 Sanctury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3572 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with two car garage located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything and community pool. This property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome is located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3899011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3572 Sanctuary Drive have any available units?
3572 Sanctuary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3572 Sanctuary Drive have?
Some of 3572 Sanctuary Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3572 Sanctuary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3572 Sanctuary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3572 Sanctuary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3572 Sanctuary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3572 Sanctuary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3572 Sanctuary Drive offers parking.
Does 3572 Sanctuary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3572 Sanctuary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3572 Sanctuary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3572 Sanctuary Drive has a pool.
Does 3572 Sanctuary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3572 Sanctuary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3572 Sanctuary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3572 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus