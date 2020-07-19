3255 Villa Way Circle

Amenities

3/2 located in Canoe Creek Villas - Cute 3/2 located in Canoe Creek Villas. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Screened in patio, two assigned parking spaces and community pool. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. No pets allowed. All applicants are required to submit an application through the HOA as well (no additional fee)- HOA approval can take up to 15 days. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Please note: Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



