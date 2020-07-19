All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3255 Villa Way Circle

3255 Villa Way Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Villa Way Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3/2 located in Canoe Creek Villas - Cute 3/2 located in Canoe Creek Villas. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Screened in patio, two assigned parking spaces and community pool. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. No pets allowed. All applicants are required to submit an application through the HOA as well (no additional fee)- HOA approval can take up to 15 days. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Please note: Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2988139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Villa Way Circle have any available units?
3255 Villa Way Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 3255 Villa Way Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Villa Way Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Villa Way Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3255 Villa Way Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3255 Villa Way Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3255 Villa Way Circle offers parking.
Does 3255 Villa Way Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Villa Way Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Villa Way Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3255 Villa Way Circle has a pool.
Does 3255 Villa Way Circle have accessible units?
No, 3255 Villa Way Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Villa Way Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 Villa Way Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 Villa Way Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 Villa Way Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
