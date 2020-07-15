2908 Elbib Drive

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath St.Cloud Home... ready for immediate move in! - Located in Canoe Creek Lakes, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home in St. Cloud is ready for new tenants with fresh new paint! Home offers a living dining room at the entry of the home. Kitchen with eat in space and a breakfast bar opens out to the family room. Home has tiled flooring in common and wet areas with carpeted bedrooms. Master suite includes attached bathroom with garden tub, separate shower stall, and vanity with lots of counter space. No rear neighbors! Backs to a beautiful community pond. Attached two car garage. Washer and dryer hookups located inside the kitchen closet. Great location in St. Cloud located close to shops, restaurants, and Turnpike entry for commuters.

After approval, a $100 administrative fee with apply.



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



