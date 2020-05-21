Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
2202 Seven Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2202 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 townhome, 2 story, upgraded kitchen, inside laundry, covered screened porch, community pool, ceramic tile and carpet, 1 car garage.Located in gated Oak Ridge Townhomes community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769
Similar Pages
St. Cloud 1 Bedrooms
St. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Horizon West, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Viera West, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Heathrow, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus