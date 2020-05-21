1601 Leatherback Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom off Narcoossee Road! - 4/3 in Turtle Creek Subdivision. Home was built in 2016. Lots of kitchen upgrades with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with eat in are in kitchen, large breakfast bar opens to living/family room. Utility room with washer and dryer in home. Master bath features a garden tub, with separate shower stall and double vanities. Covered rear porch. Attached 2 car garage. Community offers swimming pool, playground, and dock. Small pets will be considered with photo of pet attached to application and $300 pet fee per pet.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Arienne Glover (407) 435-9403



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2665720)