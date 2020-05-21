All apartments in St. Cloud
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1601 Leatherback Ln
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1601 Leatherback Ln

1601 Leatherback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Leatherback Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom off Narcoossee Road! - 4/3 in Turtle Creek Subdivision. Home was built in 2016. Lots of kitchen upgrades with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with eat in are in kitchen, large breakfast bar opens to living/family room. Utility room with washer and dryer in home. Master bath features a garden tub, with separate shower stall and double vanities. Covered rear porch. Attached 2 car garage. Community offers swimming pool, playground, and dock. Small pets will be considered with photo of pet attached to application and $300 pet fee per pet.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Arienne Glover (407) 435-9403

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2665720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Leatherback Ln have any available units?
1601 Leatherback Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Leatherback Ln have?
Some of 1601 Leatherback Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Leatherback Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Leatherback Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Leatherback Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Leatherback Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1601 Leatherback Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Leatherback Ln offers parking.
Does 1601 Leatherback Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Leatherback Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Leatherback Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Leatherback Ln has a pool.
Does 1601 Leatherback Ln have accessible units?
No, 1601 Leatherback Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Leatherback Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Leatherback Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

