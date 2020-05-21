Amenities

1585 Reflection Cove Available 05/15/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This is a spacious and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located off Narcoossee Road and across from Lake Runnymeade.



This townhouse features a living/dining room combo, new kitchen with solid surface counter tops and new appliances, and carpet and ceramic-tile flooring throughout. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, a master bathroom with his & her vanities and a roman shower/tub combo, and a hall bathroom with another bedroom.



This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with automatic opener and back alley access.



The Turtle Creek Community is convenient to local schools with easy access to 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike, and less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.



Must see to appreciate. Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a new community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



