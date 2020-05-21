Amenities
1585 Reflection Cove Available 05/15/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This is a spacious and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located off Narcoossee Road and across from Lake Runnymeade.
This townhouse features a living/dining room combo, new kitchen with solid surface counter tops and new appliances, and carpet and ceramic-tile flooring throughout. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, a master bathroom with his & her vanities and a roman shower/tub combo, and a hall bathroom with another bedroom.
This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with automatic opener and back alley access.
The Turtle Creek Community is convenient to local schools with easy access to 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike, and less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.
Must see to appreciate. Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a new community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!
Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.
