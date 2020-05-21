All apartments in St. Cloud
Location

1585 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
1585 Reflection Cove Available 05/15/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This is a spacious and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located off Narcoossee Road and across from Lake Runnymeade.

This townhouse features a living/dining room combo, new kitchen with solid surface counter tops and new appliances, and carpet and ceramic-tile flooring throughout. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, a master bathroom with his & her vanities and a roman shower/tub combo, and a hall bathroom with another bedroom.

This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with automatic opener and back alley access.

The Turtle Creek Community is convenient to local schools with easy access to 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike, and less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.

Must see to appreciate. Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a new community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5685307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

