All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1513 Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1513 Michigan Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1513 Michigan Ave

1513 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1513 Michigan Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming three bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced yard. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled living room. Carpet in all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Michigan Ave have any available units?
1513 Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1513 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1513 Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus