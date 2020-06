Amenities

Come check out this beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with over 1,000 square feet of living space located just 1 block from the St. Cloud Lakefront. This unit was remodeled last year to include new kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, new stainless-steel appliances, and new flooring throughout. Lawn care is included in your rent.